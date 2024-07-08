Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,335 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Airbnb worth $193,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 44.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,922 shares of company stock valued at $62,811,386. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

