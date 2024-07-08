Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.47 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.