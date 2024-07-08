Alexander Schornstein Purchases 4,562 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $56,066.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,815.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, July 5th, Alexander Schornstein bought 4,438 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,563.76.

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $13.74. 12,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

