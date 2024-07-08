Alexander Schornstein Purchases 4,562 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $56,066.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,815.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alexander Schornstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Alexander Schornstein bought 4,438 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,563.76.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $13.74. 12,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
