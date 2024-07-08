Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 47.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN opened at $243.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.40.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

