Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

ALHC stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,866 shares of company stock valued at $307,360 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after buying an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

