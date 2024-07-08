AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at TD Cowen

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

AB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.83. 90,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,611. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $884.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,660,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after buying an additional 242,765 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2,811.0% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 215,270 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.