Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 18,298 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 1,299.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GNE opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.15. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

