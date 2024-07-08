Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 215,131 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1,701.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,131 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of Commercial Metals worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

