Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $60.10 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.45, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.