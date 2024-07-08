Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 85,284 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 364.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $97.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

