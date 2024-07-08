Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 195,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 680.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

