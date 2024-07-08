Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $48.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

