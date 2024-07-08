Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.