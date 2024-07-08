Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

