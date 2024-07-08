Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,306 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $330,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,724 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,973,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.