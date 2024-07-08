Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

