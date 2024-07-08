Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Argan by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Argan by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $346,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,101,612.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,106 shares of company stock worth $4,662,427. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

NYSE:AGX opened at $70.75 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $944.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

