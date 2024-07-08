Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,987,000 after acquiring an additional 161,818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $239.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.34 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

