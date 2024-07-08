Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.43 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,486 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $143.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.04 and a twelve month high of $156.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.76.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

