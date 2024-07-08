Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.53 Million Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 49,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $9.20 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

