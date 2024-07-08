Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 2,995.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.85% of Gentherm worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

