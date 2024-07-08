Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1,068.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,863 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 145,608 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

