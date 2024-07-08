Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $252.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.98. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.