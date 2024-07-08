Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,253 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,479,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,611.39 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

