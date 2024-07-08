Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of Ingredion worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.74. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

