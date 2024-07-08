Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 13,780 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $20,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 860,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 500,555 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $19.21 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

