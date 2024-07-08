Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 7,471 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 291.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 252.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,220,000 after purchasing an additional 905,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,641,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 156,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 118,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,397,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

