Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Virtu Financial worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 79,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,264 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 358,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.68.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

