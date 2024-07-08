Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.98% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.50 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

