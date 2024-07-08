Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 191,399 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth $722,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after buying an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

