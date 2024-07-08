Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 125 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $271,753,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,285,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $99,678,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.62.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

