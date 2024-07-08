Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 414,526 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414,526 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Paylocity worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.65.

Paylocity Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $134.84 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

