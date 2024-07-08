Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 71,737 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,737 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Evercore raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

