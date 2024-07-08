Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,173 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $131.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

