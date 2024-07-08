Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,266 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWV opened at $313.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $314.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

