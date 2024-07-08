Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

NYSE ALLY opened at $39.84 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,252,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3,262.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

