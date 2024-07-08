Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,893,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.