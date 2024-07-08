Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 82,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 199.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,584. The company has a market capitalization of $284.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.