Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Lewis Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lewis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,899,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,972,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 102,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $190.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $192.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

