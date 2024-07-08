Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $191.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $192.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.64.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

