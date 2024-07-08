Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $190.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.26.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.