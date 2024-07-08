Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $3,551,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 74,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,022,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 125,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

GOOGL opened at $190.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.