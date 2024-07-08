Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $190.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

