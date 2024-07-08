Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. Alphatec has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The business had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Alphatec by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

