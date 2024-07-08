Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

