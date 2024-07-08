Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 22,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

