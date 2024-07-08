Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

