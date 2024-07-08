AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 8.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. 8,823,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 36,518,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.