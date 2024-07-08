Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ameresco worth $98,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

NYSE AMRC opened at $27.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

