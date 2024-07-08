American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 381.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.38% of American Electric Power worth $171,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 531,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,901. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

